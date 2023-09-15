Child hit by truck while riding bike in Tallassee

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) – An 8-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital Friday morning after he was hit by a truck in Tallassee.

According to police, the 8-year-old boy was riding his bike down Powers Avenue near Oak Heights Road around 6:45 a.m. Friday when the crash happened.

Authorities say he was hit by an older Chevy Silverado and airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham. No word on his condition.

Lieutenant Howard with the Tallassee Police Department said that the “driver stayed on the scene and does not appear to be at fault”.

