Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Crenshaw County sheriff opens death investigation after victim found in roadway dies

The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after the victim in a...
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after the victim in a Thursday night incident died from his injuries, according to Sheriff Terry Mears.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after the victim in a Thursday night incident died from his injuries, according to Sheriff Terry Mears.

Deputies responded to reports of a male victim in the roadway in the 19000 block of Andalusia Highway around 10:35 p.m. On scene, first responders found the victim, whose name and age have not been released, with major injuries, the sheriff said.

“Despite the efforts of emergency medical personnel, the victim tragically succumbed to his injuries at Andalusia Hospital,” Mears stated.

Now, the sheriff’s office and investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking anyone who may have been a witness or otherwise has information that could help the case to come forward.

“Any information you provide, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could potentially be critical in helping us bring closures to this case to the victim’s family,” the sheriff added.

Anyone with information should call the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office at 334-335-4850 or 334-335-4488, the ALEA Dothan Post at 334-983-4587, or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

No other details about the ongoing investigation or the victim’s cause of death were released.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a bank robbery at the Metro City Bank on Bell Road.
Suspect sought after Montgomery bank robbery
Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Upwards of 12,000 Alabama third graders may not meet the required reading scores to move onto...
12K third graders at risk of being held back under Alabama Literacy Act, superintendent warns
“It’s a sad day for North Alabama.”: Saturn 1B removal officially begins
‘It’s a sad day for North Alabama’: Saturn 1B removal officially begins
Prosecutors say Brenda Palmer used her position as interim chief school financial officer to...
Former MPS interim chief school financial officer pleads guilty in fraud case

Latest News

20230914, Philly, Philadelphia Eagles, Game Day, Raptor Center, Independence, Indy, Eagle,
Auburn University eagle, Indy, takes flight in Philadephia Eagles game
Willie Boyd moved back to his home in Tuskegee after a long career in the military. When he...
Tuskegee man makes unusual find in family cemetery
Renfroe's Market celebrates 10 years at Dadeville location
Renfroe's Market celebrates 10 years at Dadeville location
They raised $8K more than in 2022
16th annual Breakfast for Babies raises over $70K