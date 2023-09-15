Crenshaw County sheriff opens death investigation after victim found in roadway dies

CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after the victim in a Thursday night incident died from his injuries, according to Sheriff Terry Mears.

Deputies responded to reports of a male victim in the roadway in the 19000 block of Andalusia Highway around 10:35 p.m. On scene, first responders found the victim, whose name and age have not been released, with major injuries, the sheriff said.

“Despite the efforts of emergency medical personnel, the victim tragically succumbed to his injuries at Andalusia Hospital,” Mears stated.

Now, the sheriff’s office and investigators with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking anyone who may have been a witness or otherwise has information that could help the case to come forward.

“Any information you provide, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could potentially be critical in helping us bring closures to this case to the victim’s family,” the sheriff added.

Anyone with information should call the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office at 334-335-4850 or 334-335-4488, the ALEA Dothan Post at 334-983-4587, or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP.

No other details about the ongoing investigation or the victim’s cause of death were released.

