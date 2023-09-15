Food for Thought: Downtown restaurant gets 76 on health inspection

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE First Watch - Eastchase (opening soon) 7224 Eastchase Parkway 100 Jimmy John’s 130 Commerce St. 99 Chandler’s Smokehouse Grill 3827 Norman Bridge Rd. 98 McDonald’s 935 W. South Blvd. 97

LOW SCORES

RESTAURANT ADDRESS PRIORITY ITEMS SCORE Wing Master 1 W. Fairview Ave. Wings in fryer baskets at improper temperature; broken fryer baskets 95 El Campesino 1550 Mt. Meigs Rd. Some food in reach-in cooler was older than seven days; tomatoes/lettuce at improper temperature 82 Rock N’ Roll Sushi 36 Dexter Ave. Dirty dishes stored with clean ones; hand sink blocked from use; no soap/paper towels in restroom 76

