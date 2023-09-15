Food for Thought: Downtown restaurant gets 76 on health inspection
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
|RESTAURANT
|ADDRESS
|SCORE
|First Watch - Eastchase (opening soon)
|7224 Eastchase Parkway
|100
|Jimmy John’s
|130 Commerce St.
|99
|Chandler’s Smokehouse Grill
|3827 Norman Bridge Rd.
|98
|McDonald’s
|935 W. South Blvd.
|97
LOW SCORES
|RESTAURANT
|ADDRESS
|PRIORITY ITEMS
|SCORE
|Wing Master
|1 W. Fairview Ave.
|Wings in fryer baskets at improper temperature; broken fryer baskets
|95
|El Campesino
|1550 Mt. Meigs Rd.
|Some food in reach-in cooler was older than seven days; tomatoes/lettuce at improper temperature
|82
|Rock N’ Roll Sushi
|36 Dexter Ave.
|Dirty dishes stored with clean ones; hand sink blocked from use; no soap/paper towels in restroom
|76
