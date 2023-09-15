Advertise
Food for Thought: Downtown restaurant gets 76 on health inspection

By Mark Bullock
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

HIGH SCORES

RESTAURANTADDRESSSCORE
First Watch - Eastchase (opening soon)7224 Eastchase Parkway100
Jimmy John’s130 Commerce St.99
Chandler’s Smokehouse Grill3827 Norman Bridge Rd.98
McDonald’s935 W. South Blvd.97

LOW SCORES

RESTAURANTADDRESSPRIORITY ITEMSSCORE
Wing Master1 W. Fairview Ave.Wings in fryer baskets at improper temperature; broken fryer baskets95
El Campesino1550 Mt. Meigs Rd.Some food in reach-in cooler was older than seven days; tomatoes/lettuce at improper temperature82
Rock N’ Roll Sushi36 Dexter Ave.Dirty dishes stored with clean ones; hand sink blocked from use; no soap/paper towels in restroom76

A look inside Montgomery County’s cold case unit
'Love Lives On': Proposed legislation aims to end remarriage penalty for surviving military spouses
