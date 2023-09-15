Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4

Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures.

You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 1-800-264-9732.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for all the scores from across the state and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night game highlights:

Friday night game highlights:

  • Auburn vs. JAG
  • Trinity vs. ACA
  • Lanett vs. Highland Home
  • Selma vs. Holtville
  • Beauregard vs. Tallassee
  • Goshen vs. Reeltown
  • Elba vs. Brantley
  • Horseshoe Bend vs. Luverne
  • Loachapoka vs. Central Hayneville
  • Lanier vs. Pike Road
  • Greensboro vs. St. James
  • Greenville vs. Eufaula
  • Carver vs. Russell County
  • Prattville vs. Dothan
  • Charles Henderson vs. Carroll
  • Glenwood vs. Lee Scott
  • Lowndes Academy vs. Edgewood Academy
  • Autauga Academy vs. Valiant Cross Academy

