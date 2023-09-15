Hank Williams museum celebrating Hanks’ 100th birthday with 3 day concert event

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday is the 100th birthday of Alabama native Hank Williams. The Hank Williams Museum will recognize this milestone event with a three-day gala concert and graveyard memorial service.

“Even a century after his birth and more than 70 years after his passing, Hank Williams continues to attract new generations of fans who love and appreciate the music he wrote and performed,” Hank Williams Museum Director Beth Petty said. “Though he died at just 29 years of age, Hank left a lasting musical legacy that continues to grow, and we feel it is important to celebrate and recognize the 100th birthday of one of Alabama’s favorite sons and greatest legends.”

The Hank Williams centennial wreath laying and memorial service is set to take place September 17 from 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at his gravesite in the Oakwood Cemetery Annex located at 1304 Upper Wetumpka Road in Montgomery. In addition, the Sheppard Family Band, whose members are related to Hank Willams’ former wife, Audrey Shepard Williams, will perform during the ceremony.

The three-day Hank Williams Centennial Concert begins Friday, September 15, and will take place at Troy University’s Davis Theater in Montgomery. The concert will feature a combination of well-known country and bluegrass acts as well as tribute artists who perform in the style of Williams.

The City of Montgomery is also going to be holding a celebration in honor of the country music legend’s 100th birthday with a performance by Chad Fisher and the Hank Night Band.

Concert schedule

6:30 p.m. Friday, September 15

Rhonda Vincent, along with her band The Rage (at Troy University’s Davis Theater)

David Ball (at Troy University’s Davis Theater)

David Church (at Troy University’s Davis Theater)

2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16

Leona Williams (at Troy University’s Davis Theater)

Ron Williams (at Troy University’s Davis Theater)

Perley Curtis Band (at Troy University’s Davis Theater)

7:00 p.m.

Chad Fisher and the Hank Night Band (at Old Town Alabama-Living Block, 420 Columbus Street)

2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 17

Gene Watson (at Troy University’s Davis Theater)

Zachariah Malachi & the Nashville Counts (at Troy University’s Davis Theater)

Jason Petty (at Troy University’s Davis Theater)

Additional information on the event, as well as The Hank Williams Museum, can be found here. Additionally, tickets for this event can be purchased here.

