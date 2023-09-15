Legal panel educates Montgomery business owners on new retail theft law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Business owners are gearing up to fight against crime after a new retail theft law went into effect on Sept. 1.

Anyone who steals $500 to $2,500 worth of merchandise is subject to a second-degree theft charge, which is a Class C felony. Those who steal merchandise at about a $2,500 value can be charged with first-degree theft, which is a Class B felony.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge Johnny Hardwick, District Attorney Daryl Bailey and Alabama District Attorney’s Association Executive Director Barry Matson brought in local retailers to the Montgomery Chamber of Commerce to educate them on the new law on Thursday.

“A lot of our businesses are suffering financially, whether they be big box stores or your mom-and-pop stores,” said Bailey.

Bailey said the new law will give those convicted of theft and organizers of theft jail time, as well as restitution.

Bailey and Hardwick recommended business owners have up-to-date surveillance cameras and loss prevention officers to deter theft in stores.

