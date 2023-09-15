Officer saves Dothan High student from choking

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Quick thinking at Dothan High School prevented what could have been a very bad situation.

Student Resource Officer Kyle Coker saved a student from choking during lunch on Wednesday.

Officer Coker told News4 the student appeared to be choking and went to a teacher for help.

The teacher then flagged down Officer Coker. He jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

When asked about how he was able to save the student, Coker said he was just glad to be in the right place, at the right time.

“You never really know what it is going to but I’m just glad I was there,” Coker said, adding that he was just doing his job to protect the kids.

A spokesperson with Dothan City Schools tells us the student is doing good and is back at school.

