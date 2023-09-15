RTJ extends contract with Guardian Championship

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - On the first day of the Guardian Championship, a big announcement has been made.

Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie Jr. announced in a live statement Friday, on site at the tournament, that the Robert Trent Jones Trail has extended it’s contract with the Guardian Championship for three more years.

“Partnerships are hard to come by from time to time.” Said Gillespie. “But I tell you the partnership with Robert Trent Jones and Guardian is unbeleivable. And I just really feel like the furture is here before us and the three years will be turned into many more after that.”

