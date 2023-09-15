Advertise
Sally’s Adventures takes flight to the nation’s capital

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News Anchor Sally Pitts has ditched the anchor desk and, apparently, her vehicle for the latest ‘Sally’s Adventures’ segment! She’s flying high to the nation’s capital for a week-long series on all-things Washington, D.C.!

Join Sally starting Monday as she flies out of Montgomery Regional Airport on a direct flight to Washington. She’s seeing the sites, taking in the monuments, and giving you a heads up on all the things you should take flight to enjoy.

The trip from Montgomery to Washington takes just two hours, so join us each evening Monday through Thursday at 5 p.m. for the latest Sally’s Adventure moments!

