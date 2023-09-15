Scattered rain and storms Friday and Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The warm, muggy and at time rainy week will continue for the next two days. Scattered rain and a few thunderstorms will develop both today and tomorrow with coverage each day around 50%. Neither day will be a washout or bring severe weather to Central Alabama.

A few showers and storms remain possible at night as well. That includes both tonight and tomorrow night. Although I will say the overnight hours will have much less in the way of rain and storm activity.

Rain and storms are possible this afternoon. (WSFA 12 News)

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy outside of any rain. Like yesterday there will likely be times when there are plenty of clouds in place. The humidity will remain high through the weekend before coming down next week.

Temperatures for most of us will top out in the middle and upper 80s through the weekend. Exact temperatures in your back yard will be dependent upon cloud coverage and whether or not you see any rain or storm action -- like what we saw yesterday with many staying in the 70s for most of the day courtesy of rain.

The humidity will stay high through the weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

The drop in humidity will allow for completely dry and comfortable conditions next week. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with no rain or thunderstorms in the forecast through at least next Friday.

Temperatures next week will mainly be in the upper 80s. There is a chance of some lower 90s in the hotter locations. Overnight lows will come down thanks to the drop in humidity, from the lower 70s now to the middle next week.

Rain and storms are possible today and tomorrow. (WSFA 12 News)

Meanwhile, out in the tropics it’s still very busy with three systems. Two of them -- Margot and soon-to-be Nigel -- will stay safely out in the Atlantic Ocean and steer clear of the U.S. For those keeping count at home, there is now another system being monitored for potential development down the road way out in the Atlantic.

Then there’s Lee, which will bring tropical storm conditions to New England and southeastern Canada with very large waves, dangerous surf, coastal flooding, rain, and wind.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.