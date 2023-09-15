Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Woman accused of threatening people with a shotgun at Walmart in Kentucky

Police say they were called to the Walmart just before 2 p.m. Thursday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A woman is accused of threatening people outside the Berea Walmart with a shotgun.

Police say they were called to the Walmart just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

The woman, who police identified as Stardust Chase, said she found a shotgun in the garbage and told a victim that “they were next,” according to witnesses. They say she then got the gun and pointed it at another victim.

When police arrested Chase, they also found the shotgun in her car.

No one was hurt.

Chase is facing several charges, including wanton endangerment and terroristic threatening.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Montgomery police on the scene of a bank robbery at the Metro City Bank on Bell Road.
Suspect sought after Montgomery bank robbery
Upwards of 12,000 Alabama third graders may not meet the required reading scores to move onto...
12K third graders at risk of being held back under Alabama Literacy Act, superintendent warns
Prosecutors say Brenda Palmer used her position as interim chief school financial officer to...
Former MPS interim chief school financial officer pleads guilty in fraud case
“It’s a sad day for North Alabama.”: Saturn 1B removal officially begins
‘It’s a sad day for North Alabama’: Saturn 1B removal officially begins

Latest News

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. was married during an intimate ceremony in Alabama.
Hank Williams Jr. gets married during an intimate ceremony
'16th Annual Breakfast for Babies' happening Sept. 15
16th annual Breakfast for Babies
President Joe Biden speaks about the auto workers strike from the Roosevelt Room of the White...
Biden sending aides to Detroit to address autoworkers strike, says ‘record profits’ should be shared