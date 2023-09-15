WSFA to hold second ‘Day of Action’ event on Sept. 21

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News launched our summer series ‘Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama’ with the hope of not just showing you the effects of poverty, but showing you how to affect change in the fight against poverty.

That’s why we planned two Day of Action events! The first happened Sept. 7 at Tuskegee Municipal Multiplex and saw more than 400 people show up for free assistance from state and local agencies and non-profits.

The next Day of Action will take place on Sept. 21 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Multiplex from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

WSFA 12 News has partnered with River Region United Way and the City of Tuskegee for our Day of Action events, which include ways for people to get in-person access to community poverty resources and help with some of the poverty-related issues facing their communities.

The Montgomery event is sponsored by SPLC Alabama, The Vance Law Firm, The City of Montgomery, and Five Horizons.

Organizations and state agencies that will be on-hand for the Montgomery event include:

Organizations and state agencies that were on-hand for the Tuskegee event included:

HandsOn River Region

Alabama Department of Public Health

Oral Health Office w/Alabama Department of Public Health

Alabama State Bar

Legal Services of Alabama

Children’s Policy Council (State Pe-K)

Alabama Community College System

Alabama Emergency Management Agency

Alabama Arise/Alabama Arise Action

Alabama Department of Labor

Help Me Grow Alabama

Heart of Alabama Food Bank

Alabama Reading Initiative

Gift of Life Foundation

Aid to Inmate Mothers

Alabama Department of Revenue

All Kids

Caring for Citizens of Alabama

The Tuskegee event was sponsored by Johnny Adams Law Firm, SPLC Alabama, and the City of Tuskegee.

DAY OF ACTION PHOTOS

