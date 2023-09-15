WSFA to hold second ‘Day of Action’ event on Sept. 21
The events are part of ongoing efforts to make a difference in connection to our summer series on Alabama poverty
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News launched our summer series ‘Raising the Bar: Overcoming Poverty in Alabama’ with the hope of not just showing you the effects of poverty, but showing you how to affect change in the fight against poverty.
That’s why we planned two Day of Action events! The first happened Sept. 7 at Tuskegee Municipal Multiplex and saw more than 400 people show up for free assistance from state and local agencies and non-profits.
The next Day of Action will take place on Sept. 21 at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl Multiplex from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
WSFA 12 News has partnered with River Region United Way and the City of Tuskegee for our Day of Action events, which include ways for people to get in-person access to community poverty resources and help with some of the poverty-related issues facing their communities.
The Montgomery event is sponsored by SPLC Alabama, The Vance Law Firm, The City of Montgomery, and Five Horizons.
Organizations and state agencies that will be on-hand for the Montgomery event include:
Organizations and state agencies that were on-hand for the Tuskegee event included:
- HandsOn River Region
- Alabama Department of Public Health
- Oral Health Office w/Alabama Department of Public Health
- Alabama State Bar
- Legal Services of Alabama
- Children’s Policy Council (State Pe-K)
- Alabama Community College System
- Alabama Emergency Management Agency
- Alabama Arise/Alabama Arise Action
- Alabama Department of Labor
- Help Me Grow Alabama
- Heart of Alabama Food Bank
- Alabama Reading Initiative
- Gift of Life Foundation
- Aid to Inmate Mothers
- Alabama Department of Revenue
- All Kids
- Caring for Citizens of Alabama
The Tuskegee event was sponsored by Johnny Adams Law Firm, SPLC Alabama, and the City of Tuskegee.
DAY OF ACTION PHOTOS
