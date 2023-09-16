Advertise
2 arrested after Montgomery police chase

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A police chase on Interstate 85 Friday ended with two arrests, Montgomery police say.

Officers attempted a traffic stop just before 2 p.m. near Eastern Boulevard and Carmichael Road, according to Maj. Saba Coleman. She said the vehicle refused to stop, prompting police to pursue it.

Police chased the suspect on I-85 South, then onto I-85 North, Coleman said. During the chase, an unmarked special operations vehicle crashed into an uninvolved vehicle.

The pursuit ended near Carmichael Road and Eastern Boulevard where the suspect crashed.

There were no injuries during either crash.

Coleman confirmed two people were taken into custody. Their identities have not yet been released and charges are pending.

