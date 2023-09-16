Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn University eagle, Indy, takes flight in Philadelphia Eagles game

20230914, Philly, Philadelphia Eagles, Game Day, Raptor Center, Independence, Indy, Eagle,
20230914, Philly, Philadelphia Eagles, Game Day, Raptor Center, Independence, Indy, Eagle,(MOLLY BARTELS | Source: Auburn University)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn bald eagle takes its first national flight, soaring over 70,000 Philadelphia Eagles fans at Lincoln Financial Field this past Thursday.

Independence, better known as Indy, left Philly football fans in awe as she brought in another Eagles home game.

“She’s a real personality. Kind of a drama queen because she’s very talkative and loves being the center of attention, almost like she’s saying, ‘look at me, look at me,’” said Auburn University’s Raptor Center Director Wade Stevens.

Indy started at the center at the age of two and has been there for five years, preparing for a moment to showcase her abilities.

“With birds trained for free-flighted performance, weight management is important,” Stevens said. “Their activity, intake and output are closely monitored to ensure the proper flying weight.”

The raptor center is a branch of Auburn’s College of Veterinary Medicine, one of the few university-based raptor centers in the United States that Stevens joined only a year ago as the full-time director.

Stevens had a big goal of scaling the raptor center to a national level, expanding the center’s outreach far outside the city of Auburn and heightening the facility and programs. Stevens attributes the Philadelphia Eagles partnership to the strong relationships his staff handlers have built. When some birds began to retire or back off from service, their handlers would refer clients to Auburn, similar to Challenger from the American Eagle Foundation. This led to the start of the Eagles partnership.

20230914, Philly, Philadelphia Eagles, Game Day, Raptor Center, Independence, Indy, Eagle,
20230914, Philly, Philadelphia Eagles, Game Day, Raptor Center, Independence, Indy, Eagle,(MOLLY BARTELS | Source: Auburn University)

Stevens says they are very excited about the new partnership with the Eagles and hope flight like the recent one becomes more frequent.

For Indy’s Philadelphia flight, raptor center advocates Stevens, Sweeney, Andrew Hopkins and Dr. Amberly Sokoloff were all in attendance.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police on the scene of a bank robbery at the Metro City Bank on Bell Road.
Suspect sought after Montgomery bank robbery
Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Upwards of 12,000 Alabama third graders may not meet the required reading scores to move onto...
12K third graders at risk of being held back under Alabama Literacy Act, superintendent warns
“It’s a sad day for North Alabama.”: Saturn 1B removal officially begins
‘It’s a sad day for North Alabama’: Saturn 1B removal officially begins
An 8-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital Friday morning after he was hit by a truck in...
Child hit by truck while riding bike in Tallassee

Latest News

Dadeville is celebrating 15 years with Renfroe's Market, the city's only grocery store.
Dadeville celebrates 15 years of commitment from Renfroe’s Market
Willie Boyd moved back to his home in Tuskegee after a long career in the military. When he...
Tuskegee man makes unusual find in family cemetery
The law adds new steps to becoming a notary and is meant to protect the public from fraud...
Alabama’s new notary law aims to protect public from fraud
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the nation's highest...
Jackson says we must own hardest chapters of US history during 1963 church bombing remembrance