Dadeville celebrates 15 years of commitment from Renfroe’s Market

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Small businesses drive our economy. On Friday, one local company was recognized for its commitment to the Dadeville community.

Renfroe’s Market is celebrating 15 years of business in Dadeville, and to mark the occasion, the store and the Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce held a rededication ceremony. Renfroe’s recently upgraded its facility, the only grocery store in Dadeville.

The company says it considers itself fortunate to be a part of the communities it serves.

“One thing I like to tell people, like, ‘When you come here, you’re not just a transaction without a name’,” said store manager Timothy Canady. “Here, you know, we like to think of our customers as family, you know? We know a lot of people to shop here, there’s been a lot of the same customers from years, so that’s, that’s very refreshing.”

”This store has everything that there is to offer; the produce, the bakery, the meats, everything is here, right here,” said Chamber President Peggy Bullard. “One stop, get it all, and the people are friendly.”

Renfroe’s Market is operated by the Renfroe family, based out of Montgomery. Its first location on McGehee Road opened more than 35 years ago and the company has expanded to seven locations across Alabama over the years.

Dadeville isn’t the only community Renfroe’s steps up to help. The company is an annual partner with WSFA 12 News for the Summer Fund and Food Drive in Montgomery. In June, the company donated $20,000 to the cause. It also participates in the annual 12′s Day of Giving event during the holidays.

