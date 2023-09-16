Elba, Loachapoka shutouts among Fever week 4′s biggest headlines

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s week four of the Friday Night Football Fever and here are some of the highlights from this week’s games.

For the game of the week, it was as top five matchup in 1A with Elba taking on Brantley. Alvin Henderson broke all sorts of tackles Friday night, punching in a score for an early lead, and the Tigers would piled it on from there. The final score was 48-0 Elba.

Watch week 4 highlights from Friday Night Football Fever.

Over at Pike Road, the Patriots hosted Sidney Lanier. Quarterback Cason Myers on the first drive found Jordan King and he got into the red zone. Myers then handed it off to Ja’Michael and punched in the score for an early 7-0 lead. The Poets answered right away, with Jimmy King taking the hands off and running through a bunch of Patriots to tie up the game. But Pike Road ran up the score from there, winning 52-33.

From the Pike Road staff: “Pike Road improves to 2-2 and 2-0 in region play. Freshman Cason Meyers was 14 of 22 for 202 yds with a 9 yd td pass and Int. Sophomore JaMichael Jones had 18 rushes for 201 yards with 4 touchdowns and 9 yd reception. Junior Patrick Carter had 5 rushes for 64 yards and 2 touchdowns. Senior Kaleb Foster had 7 catches for 76 yards and a 9 yd td catch.”

Auburn commit Malik Blocton had eight tackles. Trey Caver and Cody Markham had Interceptions.

Pike Road will be home again next week against Eufaula.

Watch week 4 highlights from Friday Night Football Fever.

The 3A defending champs in the St. James Trojans had a big night on the gridiron, taking on Greensboro. The Trojans led it 42-0 at halftime. They went on to win 49-14.

Watch week 4 highlights from Friday Night Football Fever.

How about some action with our 1A schools? Central-Hayneville hosted Loachapoka. Indians quarterback Quinjavis Nelms passing was 10-12, 222 yards with two touchdowns. He had eight carries for 75 yards and four touchdowns. The Indians shut down the Lions and won 46-0.

Watch week 4 highlights from Friday Night Football Fever.

It was a battle of 5A teams in Ozark between Carroll and Charles Henderson. Keyshawn Cole escaped multiple defenders and was brought down just outside of the 10 yard line, and on the same drive, on fourth down, Cole hit Peyton Plott for the score. A big play for the Trojans Friday night was when Troy commit Jywon Boyd picked off Carroll in the end zone and ran it back for a touchdown. But Carroll went on to win by 10 points, 34-24.

Friday Night Football Fever week 4 – Greenville vs. Eufaula

Down in 2A, Highland Home hosted Lanett. The flying squadron looked to keep the winning streak alive. Brice McKenzie connected with Auburn commit JJ Faulk, who ran in for the touchdown. McKenzie had four total scores midway through the second quarter. Highland Home wob 40-14.

Watch week 4 highlights from Friday Night Football Fever.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.