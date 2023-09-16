Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Georgia man wanted in Andalusia also wanted by 15 other departments

He has robbed numerous Walmarts across two states.
He has robbed numerous Walmarts across two states.(Source: Andalusia Police Department)
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police obtained arrest warrants for a shoplifting suspect, and discovered 15 other departments have warrants out on the same man, the City of Andalusia said Wednesday.

After two Walmarts in the Andalusia area were robbed of jewelry, the Andalusia Police Department obtained warrants Wednesday to arrest a man from Georgia.

Lieutenant Jody Scott, an investigator with the APD, began investigating in May when security footage from an Andalusia Walmart showed the robbery.

In the footage a man, unidentified at the time, could be seen covering his hands with a shirt from the store, breaking open the jewelry case, and taking every piece of jewelry inside. He was also accompanied by a woman whose role in the matter, if any, was unclear.

The ADP opened an investigation into the matter and began talking with loss prevention employees across the Walmart network, discovering many other locations throughout Georgia and Alabama had also been robbed in this same manner.

After another jewelry theft in August, this time from the Walmart in East Rome, Georgia, law enforcement identified Alfred Demond Jenkins, 41, of Albany, Georgia.

Once his identity was known, comparing footage of the other robberies confirmed Jenkins as the suspect for thefts across Alabama and Georgia.

Scott said that the APD has warrants against him for theft of property first. At least 15 other agencies have warrants on Jenkins, as well. Combined, he is wanted for more than $300,000 in stolen goods.

Scott said Jenkins is currently being held in Floyd County, Georgia, where he was charged with felony shoplifting and criminal trespassing.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus crash with 18-wheeler.
Multiple students returning from 16th St. Baptist Church ceremony hospitalized after school bus crash
An 8-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital Friday morning after he was hit by a truck in...
Child hit by truck while riding bike in Tallassee
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Food for Thought: Downtown restaurant gets 76 on health inspection

Latest News

The Junior League of Montgomery will host its 39th College and Career Fair on Monday.
Junior League of Montgomery hosting annual college, career fair
File image
2 arrested after Montgomery police chase
UAB offering "revolutionary" new ACL surgery
UAB Hospital first in Alabama to offer new ACL surgery
A mass meeting was held at the Tabernacle Baptist Church
Civil rights leader honored in Selma