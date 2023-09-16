Huntingdon rolls over Guilford, improves to 2-1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks flexed their muscles Saturday against the Guilford Quakers at home. The Hawks defense continued their dominance on the field while the offense showed they could score in many different ways en route to a 40-14 victory.

The Hawks started the game off with a bang. On the opening kickoff, Guilford kick returner Jay Daniels coughed the ball up on the Guilford 29, and Huntingdon recovered it. The offense wasted no time finding the endzone, only taking three plays before Carson Daniel used his legs to find the endzone from the 11-yard line.

Early in the second quarter, while up 10-0, the Hawks offense used a balanced attack through the air and ground to march 80 yards down the field for the game’s second touchdown. After a big third-down conversion through the air when Daniel connected with Tyler England for 14 yards, the Hawks went to the ground game to find the endzone for the second time. Antonuan Woody took the ball 17 yards to the endzone, capping off an impressive drive.

Huntingdon did not take their foot off the gas on their next offensive possession. Instead, they put their passing game on display. Daniel threw for 69 yards, finishing the drive off with a beautiful 39-yard touchdown pass to Woody. This gave the Hawks a commanding 24-0 lead at halftime.

The Hawks added another touchdown on the second half’s opening drive when Troy Garner waltzed into the endzone from the four-yard line, pushing the lead to 31.

The Quakers finally found the endzone on their first possession of the second half. The offense drove an impressive 95 yards down the field. Bailey Baker finished off the scoring drive when he connected with JuJu Rice for a one-yard touchdown pass.

Huntingdon was not done scoring just yet. Later in the third quarter, they scored their fourth rushing touchdown from a fourth different player in the game. This time, it was Troy Garner who did it from the Guilford 12-yard line.

Late in the game, after Huntingdon turned the ball over on downs, Guilford showed they weren’t about to lay over and throw in the towel just yet. On the drive’s first play, Burke Nettles showed his explosive speed and took the ball 59 yards to the endzone for the second Quakers touchdown of the day.

When it was all said and done, the Hawks came out ahead with an impressive victory one week after the offense struggled a little against Birmingham Southern. Huntingdon has now improved to 2-1 on the season and will look to push the win streak to three next weekend in Georgia when they take on LaGrange.

