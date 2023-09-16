Junior League of Montgomery hosting annual college, career fair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Junior League of Montgomery will host its 39th College and Career Fair on Monday.

The fair will be at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

JLM is partnering with Montgomery Public Schools to allow exclusive access to all of MPS’ high school juniors and seniors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The College and Career Fair will open to all students from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For 39 years, the Junior League of Montgomery has hosted the largest college and career fair in the River Region. Over 90 college and career representatives are expected to be there.

Some of the expected participants are:

University of Alabama

Auburn University

Alabama State University

Montgomery Fire/Rescue

Tuskegee University

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Factor

“We’re excited to bring this amazing opportunity to the students within our region. For 39 years, the Junior League of Montgomery has committed to providing resources to high school students to invest in their futures. I’m grateful for the hard work of our committee and community partners,” said Quenita Mitchell, president of the Junior League of Montgomery.

In addition to access to the fair, attendees will have access to the 2023-2024 Scholarship and Financial Aid Guide, published by JLM, and a free financial aid seminar hosted by Auburn University at Montgomery.

For more information about the College and Career Fair, email information@jlmontgomery.org or click here.

