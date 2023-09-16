Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Junior League of Montgomery hosting annual college, career fair

The Junior League of Montgomery is gearing up for its 39th College and Career Fair on Sept. 18.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Junior League of Montgomery will host its 39th College and Career Fair on Monday.

The fair will be at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.

JLM is partnering with Montgomery Public Schools to allow exclusive access to all of MPS’ high school juniors and seniors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The College and Career Fair will open to all students from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For 39 years, the Junior League of Montgomery has hosted the largest college and career fair in the River Region. Over 90 college and career representatives are expected to be there.

Some of the expected participants are:

  • University of Alabama
  • Auburn University
  • Alabama State University
  • Montgomery Fire/Rescue
  • Tuskegee University
  • Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Factor

“We’re excited to bring this amazing opportunity to the students within our region. For 39 years, the Junior League of Montgomery has committed to providing resources to high school students to invest in their futures. I’m grateful for the hard work of our committee and community partners,” said Quenita Mitchell, president of the Junior League of Montgomery.

In addition to access to the fair, attendees will have access to the 2023-2024 Scholarship and Financial Aid Guide, published by JLM, and a free financial aid seminar hosted by Auburn University at Montgomery.

For more information about the College and Career Fair, email information@jlmontgomery.org or click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School bus crash with 18-wheeler.
Multiple students returning from 16th St. Baptist Church ceremony hospitalized after school bus crash
An 8-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital Friday morning after he was hit by a truck in...
Child hit by truck while riding bike in Tallassee
Food for Thought: Downtown restaurant gets 76 on health inspection
Several shedded skins were found, indicating as many as 40 snakes may have lived there at some...
‘This is crazy’: 20 rattlesnakes found inside a homeowner’s garage
File image
2 arrested after Montgomery police chase

Latest News

File image
2 arrested after Montgomery police chase
UAB offering "revolutionary" new ACL surgery
UAB Hospital first in Alabama to offer new ACL surgery
A mass meeting was held at the Tabernacle Baptist Church
Civil rights leader honored in Selma
Civil rights leader honored in Selma
Civil rights leader honored in Selma