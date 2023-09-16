Tuskegee stays perfect, tops Central State 27-21

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee stayed perfect on Saturday when they took down the Central State Marauders at home by a score of 27-21.

The Golden Tigers took a risk on the opening drive after failing to convert on third and eight from their own 44-yard line. They elected to keep the offense on the field, and Zina Mulbah took the handoff and wanted to run up the middle but was stopped after only two yards, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Central State capitalized on the short field. The Marauders found the endzone in just three plays when Alec Lewis connected with Todd Gregory Jr. for a 19-yard touchdown.

It was not until early in the second quarter that either team found the scoreboard again. Tuskegee quarterback Ryan Nettles found star wide receiver Antonio Meeks for a 44-yard touchdown, and things were all tied up.

Late in the first half, the Golden Tigers added a field goal to take their first lead of the game. The Golden Tigers led 10-7 at halftime.

The Tuskegee secondary game up with another big interception on the second half’s opening drive. Noah Holton intercepted a pass from Lewis and took it 18 yards into the endzone, extending the Golden Tiger lead to 10 points.

In the final seconds of the third quarter, Central State struck back. Lewis connected with Micah Lowe for a 24-yard passing touchdown, capping off an eight-play, 80-yard drive.

Things didn’t get better for the Golden Tigers on the ensuing drive. Tuskegee’s offense was driving down the field and in striking distance when Chase Sellers fumbled the ball. Central State’s Mike White picked it up and took it 69 yards for the score, giving the Marauders the lead back for the first time since the start of the second quarter.

Unshaken, the Tuskegee offense came back out on the field, and in five plays, they drove 79 yards down the field to reclaim the lead. It was none other than Meeks who came down with a 35-yard receiving touchdown for his second of the day.

On the ensuing drive, the Tuskegee secondary did it again. This time, it was Mikael King who intercepted Lewis, giving the Golden Tigers the ball back on the Central State 25-yard line. The offense was unable to turn that turnover into a touchdown. Instead, they settled for a field goal, pushing the lead out to six points.

Central State was unable to solve the puzzle that is the Tuskegee defense for the remainder of the game, and when the clock struck zero, the Golden Tigers remained perfect on the season.

The Golden Tigers will remain at home next week when they welcome in Lane College for another exciting SIAC matchup at Cleve L. Abbott Memorial Alumni Stadium.

