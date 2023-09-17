Biscuits clinch playoff spot for 8th consecutive season

BILOXI, Miss. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits are headed to the playoffs for the eighth straight season.

The Butter and Blue clinched the South Division title for the second half following a 2-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday.

EIGHT. STRAIGHT. SEASONS.



EIGHT. STRAIGHT. SEASONS.

The Biscuits will host Game 1 of the Divisional Round on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Tickets for Game 1 are now on sale.

