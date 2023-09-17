Advertise
Biscuits clinch playoff spot for 8th consecutive season

The Montgomery Biscuits are headed to the playoffs for the eighth straight season.
The Montgomery Biscuits are headed to the playoffs for the eighth straight season.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits are headed to the playoffs for the eighth straight season.

The Butter and Blue clinched the South Division title for the second half following a 2-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Saturday.

The Biscuits will host Game 1 of the Divisional Round on Tuesday, Sept. 19 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Tickets for Game 1 are now on sale.

