Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Capital murder suspect dead by suicide in Russell County Jail, coroner says

By Josiah Berry
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL CO, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County capital murder suspect died by suicide early Sunday morning in the Russell County Jail, coroner says.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. confirmed to News Leader 9 that capital murder suspect Bradley Wayne Stokes was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. on September 17, 2023.

Stokes was arrested and charged for the stabbing and killing of Treasure Hennessey that occurred at a Fort Mitchell fire station.

According to officials, Stokes body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

WATCH: Russell County Sheriff’s Office press conference below

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Willie Boyd moved back to his home in Tuskegee after a long career in the military. When he...
Tuskegee man makes unusual find in family cemetery
Jo Rilee Freeman & Rodney Thomas
UPDATE: 3 arrested on multiple drug, endangerment, interfering charges after investigation of missing child
First Alert 12
First Alert: Forecast features dry conditions, lower humidity & crisp mornings
Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service

Latest News

Postal officials will be onsite to share information about employment opportunities and to...
USPS holding job fair in Wetumpka
Secretary of State Wes Allen says AVID is a “four-prong system” that will allow the state to...
Alabama unveils homegrown AVID system to maintain state voter rolls
Secretary of State Wes Allen says AVID is a “four-prong system” that will allow the state to...
Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen unveils AVID voter database
Sunrise
Solar glare issues around sunrise and sunset this week
FILE - Khadidah Stone stands on the dividing line between her old Alabama congressional...
A Supreme Court redistricting ruling gave hope to Black voters. They’re still waiting for new maps