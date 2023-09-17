Capital murder suspect dead by suicide in Russell County Jail, coroner says

RUSSELL CO, Ala. (WTVM) - A Russell County capital murder suspect died by suicide early Sunday morning in the Russell County Jail, coroner says.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. confirmed to News Leader 9 that capital murder suspect Bradley Wayne Stokes was pronounced dead at 1:56 a.m. on September 17, 2023.

Stokes was arrested and charged for the stabbing and killing of Treasure Hennessey that occurred at a Fort Mitchell fire station.

According to officials, Stokes body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

WATCH: Russell County Sheriff’s Office press conference below

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.