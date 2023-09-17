Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Firefighters rescue puppy trapped in drainpipe

Firefighters in Cincinnati saved a puppy who got stuck in a drain pipe.
Firefighters in Cincinnati saved a puppy who got stuck in a drain pipe.(Cincy Fire & EMS)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Firefighters in Ohio rescued a pup who was stuck in a drainpipe Saturday.

The Cincy Fire & EMS said its crews responded to the puppy in need in Oakley.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the fire department said the puppy is on the mend and back with his owners.

“Today, members of our Engine and Ladder 31 along with our Rescue 9 Firefighters helped rescue this pup who was stuck in a drainage pipe in Oakley. We love helping our neighbors, even those with tails!” the post reads.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Willie Boyd moved back to his home in Tuskegee after a long career in the military. When he...
Tuskegee man makes unusual find in family cemetery
California defensive back Kaylin Moore, left, tackles Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford (9)...
How to Watch the Auburn vs. Samford Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 16
File image
2 arrested after Montgomery police chase
Join us for Friday Night Football Fever. #Fever12
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4

Latest News

Montgomery celebrates music legend Hank Williams' 100th birthday
Guardian Championship wraps up in Prattville
The Flowood Police Department said its chief of police, Ricky McMillian, has died after a "hard...
Police chief dies after ‘hard battle’ with cancer, department says
BATES, CHRISTOPHER IVY
UPDATE: Law enforcement has recaptured escaped inmate who fled the Gulf Shores area