First Alert: Sunday cold front brings few showers, lower humidity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will be a day of transition, as we are tracking a cold front that is forecast to sweep across the region. The day looks to start off rather cloudy with one or two showers possible. Once the front starts to work its way across the state, clouds will thin and sunshine is expected to return through the day.

Afternoon highs will warm into the middle to upper 80s with winds shifting out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph behind the front. Sky conditions become mostly clear by Sunday night with low temperatures falling into the lower to middle 60s. Winds will become light to calm.

Sunday’s cold front will bring lower humidity to central and south Alabama for the week ahead. Thanks to the dry air, rain chances will be near zero and there will be plenty of sunshine mixed with fair weather clouds.

In fact, Monday through next Friday all feature mostly to partly sunny conditions. The humid factor remains low, meaning it will feel comfortable to be outside through most of this week, giving us a Fall-like feel to the air.

Afternoon highs next week will warm into the upper 80s each afternoon. Overnight lows will be cool in the lower to middle 60s, that means morning runs, walking your dog, or coffee on the porch, will feel crisp and comfortable.

Speaking of Fall, we officially welcome in the new season on Saturday. The autumnal equinox will occur at 1:49 am, marking the end of summer.

Long range forecast models hint that the weather pattern will stay fairly consistent as we move into next weekend. Afternoon highs on Saturday will warm into the 80s under a mix of sun and clouds, with overnight lows in the 60s.

While we are expecting a mainly dry forecast this week, long range forecast models hint at a possible low pressure developing over Florida late next week. If that system does develop, an inch close to our region, we could introduce low end rain chances by the end of the week. This is something we will watch closely through the week.

