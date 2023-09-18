Advertise
A beautiful week of weather

Low humidity, plenty of sun and tolerable temperatures
Tyler's Monday morning forecast
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a lengthy stretch of muggy weather with periods of rain and storms the pattern has officially shifted. A cold front moved through the state yesterday, allowing a very comfortable air mass to settle on in.

A beautiful week of weather is ahead.
A beautiful week of weather is ahead.(WSFA 12 News)

You probably noticed it throughout the day yesterday as the wind picked up a bit during the afternoon and the humidity dropped. If you didn’t notice the drier and cooler air yesterday you will definitely notice it this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Highs will warm into the middle 80s this afternoon with nothing but sunshine and unnoticeable humidity. Winds will be pretty light around 5-10 mph out of the northwest. Another night in the upper 50s and lower 60s is expected tonight under a mostly clear sky.

Nighttime temperatures will be in the lower and middle 60s.
Nighttime temperatures will be in the lower and middle 60s.(WSFA 12 News)

Middle 80s tomorrow will give way to more upper 80s for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend. That is about where Central Alabama should be this time of year. Plus the humidity stays very low, making the upper 80s feel very tolerable!

Skies will feature a few clouds tomorrow, then a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday and Thursday. Mostly sunny skies are back for Friday and Saturday with more of a partly cloudy sky by Sunday.

Rain is not expected over the next week.
Rain is not expected over the next week.(WSFA 12 News)

So really there aren’t many changes at all from day to day over the next week. One day may have a few more clouds than another, one day may be two degrees warmer than another...that’s really about it.

Nighttime temperatures will continue to be very nice all week. Lower and middle 60s are in the forecast all the way through the weekend thanks to the comfortably low humidity levels. Enjoy this first true taste of fall!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

