Former Auburn golfer wins 2023 Guardian Championship

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Auburn golfer Cydney Clanton won the 2023 Guardian Championship on Sunday.

The final round ended like the previous two days, with Cydney Clanton holding onto the solo lead. The Auburn University alumna fired a 4-under 68 to take home her third career victory on the Epson Tour.

Clanton is a long-time member of the LPGA Tour but was pushed back to dual status after her 2022 season. A T11 finish on the LPGA Tour last week put Clanton on the right path as she headed into the Guardian Championship.

The final leaderboard:

Player To Par Score 1 Cydney Clanton -17 63-68-68 2 Miranda Wang -15 66-66-69 T3 Six Tied -13 T9 Two Tied -12

Click here for detailed final results.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.