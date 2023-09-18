Advertise
Former Auburn golfer wins 2023 Guardian Championship

Former Auburn golfer Cydney Clanton won the 2023 Guardian Championship on Sunday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Auburn golfer Cydney Clanton won the 2023 Guardian Championship on Sunday.

The final round ended like the previous two days, with Cydney Clanton holding onto the solo lead. The Auburn University alumna fired a 4-under 68 to take home her third career victory on the Epson Tour.

Clanton is a long-time member of the LPGA Tour but was pushed back to dual status after her 2022 season. A T11 finish on the LPGA Tour last week put Clanton on the right path as she headed into the Guardian Championship.

The final leaderboard:

PlayerTo ParScore
1Cydney Clanton-1763-68-68
2Miranda Wang-1566-66-69
T3Six Tied-13
T9Two Tied-12

Click here for detailed final results.

