Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

LIVE: Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen to hold press conference at 10 a.m.

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen is set to hold a press conference Monday at 10 a.m.

Secretary Allen will be making an announcement regarding the maintenance of the Alabama registered voters list.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Willie Boyd moved back to his home in Tuskegee after a long career in the military. When he...
Tuskegee man makes unusual find in family cemetery
First Alert 12
First Alert: Forecast features dry conditions, lower humidity & crisp mornings
Without a tub, crowds started gathering at the lake at Auburn’s Red Barn, where roughly 200...
Hundreds of students baptized after Unite Auburn worship service
Jo Rilee Freeman & Rodney Thomas
UPDATE: 3 arrested on multiple drug, endangerment, interfering charges after investigation of missing child

Latest News

FILE - Khadidah Stone stands on the dividing line between her old Alabama congressional...
A Supreme Court redistricting ruling gave hope to Black voters. They’re still waiting for new maps
Former Auburn golfer Cydney Clanton won the 2023 Guardian Championship on Sunday.
Former Auburn golfer wins 2023 Guardian Championship
Red Cross blood shortage
Red Cross asking for donations, seeing critically low blood supply