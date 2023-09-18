LIVE: Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen to hold press conference at 10 a.m.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen is set to hold a press conference Monday at 10 a.m.

Secretary Allen will be making an announcement regarding the maintenance of the Alabama registered voters list.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.