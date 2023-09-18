Prattville’s O’Charley’s restaurant permanently closes doors

PRATVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Hungry patrons in the Prattville area will have to find a new place to eat if they’re in the mood for O’Charley’s.

A sign on the door of the eatery, located at 2301 Cobbs Ford Road, says the restaurant is permanently closed.

The O'Charley's location in Prattville has permanently closed. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

There are indications the restaurant chain has struggled financially, according to an article from “Restaurant Business” published in August. The article notes that O’Charley’s recently closed 18 restaurants in a single day as sales struggled.

Following publication of this article, the company’s CEO issued the following statement:

“It is always a difficult decision to close a store but based on a variety of industry challenges and the macro-economic environment over the last few years, we closed this O’Charley’s location as of September 17. We sincerely appreciate our loyal guests who have visited us at this location while also being deeply grateful for the outstanding work of our operating team. We encourage our customers to visit us at any of our other restaurants across the Southeast, including several in Alabama.”

The Nashville-based company has approximately 90 restaurants.

