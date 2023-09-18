Advertise
Prattville’s O’Charley’s restaurant permanently closes doors

The O'Charley's location in Prattville has permanently closed.
The O'Charley's location in Prattville has permanently closed.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PRATVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Hungry patrons in the Prattville area will have to find a new place to eat if they’re in the mood for O’Charley’s.

A sign on the door of the eatery, located at 2301 Cobbs Ford Road, says the restaurant is permanently closed.

The O'Charley's location in Prattville has permanently closed.
The O'Charley's location in Prattville has permanently closed.(Source: WSFA 12 News)

There are indications the restaurant chain has struggled financially, according to an article from “Restaurant Business” published in August. The article notes that O’Charley’s recently closed 18 restaurants in a single day as sales struggled.

Following publication of this article, the company’s CEO issued the following statement:

The Nashville-based company has approximately 90 restaurants.

