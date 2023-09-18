USPS holding job fair in Wetumpka

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Wetumpka on Wednesday.

The fair will be from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Wetumpka Post Office located at 216 W. Fort Toulouse Drive.

Applicants will need to be fingerprinted at the Montgomery Main Post Office located at 6701 Winton Blount Blvd. They are also asked to bring their social security card and a valid photo ID.

Applications will be accepted for Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) and Assistant Rural Carrier (ARC) positions in Deatsville, Eclectic, Millbrook, Prattville, Tallassee and Wetumpka.

Rural Carrier Associate:

$19.94 per hour

An RCA will have a continuous, part-time job. This on-call position could be ideal if one is retired, self-employed, an at-home parent, an educator, night student, or if employed, on an evening shift schedule. An RCA serves families and businesses in rural and suburban areas.

This employee is responsible for the delivery and collection of mail, working part-time when regular carriers have scheduled days off or vacation days. An RCA also sells stamps, supplies, and money orders.

An applicant must have a valid state driver’s license and demonstrate and maintain a safe driving record. A personal vehicle may be required. Becoming an RCA is the first step to becoming a full-time, regular rural carrier with full benefits.

Assistant Rural Carrier:

$19.94 per hour

This employee will deliver and collect packages along routes in rural areas and will provide a variety of services to customers along an assigned route.

The successful applicant may be required to provide their own vehicle for transportation. As an ARC, you may opt to provide service to your community on weekends and holidays or up to seven days each week; whichever suits your lifestyle. If you enjoy working outdoors, while keeping your week free, this position may be a great fit for you.

Postal officials will be onsite to share information about employment opportunities and to assist with the online application process.

