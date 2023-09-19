Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Bibb Co. H.S. paraprofessional, assistant basketball coach arrested for sexual contact with student

Jeremy Russell
Jeremy Russell(Bibb County Sheriff’s Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A paraprofessional and assistant basketball coach at Bibb County High School has been arrested for having sexual contact with a student.

The Bibb County Schools Superintendent says Jeremy Russell was arrested Monday, September 18 on allegations of an inappropriate relationship, including sexual contact, between a student and a school board employee.

The Bibb County School System says they will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement on this matter.

A letter of resignation has been received from Russell and was accepted by the Board of Education.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Lucas is charged with murder.
Montgomery man jailed on attempted murder charges now charged in separate homicide
The search for a suspect in Elmore County has been called off without capture, authorities say.
Search called off for suspect in Elmore County after pursuit Tuesday
Multiple law enforcement agencies held a press conference on Operation Hot Wash in Montgomery.
Joint operation nets 78 arrests in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a man and woman were shot in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court on Sept....
Man, woman shot in Montgomery neighborhood
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett is charged with second-degree elder abuse and neglect.
Troy rehab center employee charged with elder abuse

Latest News

Fall color at Cheaha State Park in 2020.
When to expect those chilly fall temperatures
Truck driver dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61
Truck driver ID dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61
FILE - Syringes with vaccines are prepared at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California...
Experts urge vaccination before flu season
Teacher struck, pepper spray deployed during fight at Beauregard high school
The search for a suspect in Elmore County has been called off without capture, authorities say.
Search called off for suspect in Elmore County after pursuit Tuesday