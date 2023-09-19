Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Child struck, killed by vehicle while riding toy car

Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.
Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A child in Texas riding a battery-powered toy car was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning, officials said.

According to the Marshall Police Department, officers responded to a call at about 6:40 a.m. for a child who had been hit by a vehicle.

Police said the child was riding a battery-powered toy car when the collision happened.

The driver remained at the scene and no charges have been filed at this time.

Police did not publicly identify the child.

“It is a tragedy to lose a child in our community,” said Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The O'Charley's location in Prattville has permanently closed.
Prattville’s O’Charley’s restaurant permanently closes doors
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) in action against Middle Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
Milroe named starting QB for Alabama following Week 3 benching
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett is charged with second-degree elder abuse and neglect.
Troy rehab center employee charged with elder abuse
The Helena Police Department is investigating a road rage incident in Shelby County that...
Man stabbed during road rage incident with couple delivering food in Alabama
“It’s a sad day for North Alabama.”: Saturn 1B removal officially begins
‘It’s a sad day for North Alabama’: Saturn 1B removal officially begins

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden to plead not guilty to firearms charges
FILE - A view of the United States Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., May 2, 2019. West...
West Point sued over using race as an admissions factor in the wake of landmark Supreme Court ruling
FILE - JoAnne Epps, Temple University Law School Dean, attends the premiere screening of WE...
Temple University says acting president dies after collapsing on stage
Alabama governor signs proclamation declaring Hunger Action Month
Alabama governor signs proclamation declaring Hunger Action Month
WSFA 12 News anchor visits the National Mall in Washington, D.C. as part of "Sally's Adventures."
Sally’s Adventures: Things to do in the nation’s capital