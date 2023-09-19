Dry and comfortably warm pattern

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday’s cold front gave way to an incredibly nice day yesterday to start off the final week of summer here in 2023. And we’ve got some great news if you enjoyed the weather we saw yesterday!

That great news is more of the same is on the way today as highs will warm into the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine and unnoticeable humidity. Winds will be calm with speeds around 5 mph. Another comfortable night in the lower 60s is expected tonight with a few clouds.

The humidity will stay low all week long. (WSFA 12 News)

More upper 80s are on the way for the rest of the week and upcoming weekend. There is increasing confidence in lower 90s returning for many Sunday and beyond. Still, that isn’t too far above where Central Alabama should be this time of year. Plus the humidity stays very low, meaning the heat will feel very tolerable.

After a mostly sunny day today, skies will feature more in the way of a mix of sun and clouds both tomorrow and Thursday. Plenty of sun will be around Friday, this weekend and to start off next week. There aren’t any legitimate rain chances over the next 7 days to discuss.

Upper 80s and eventually lower 90s are in the forecast. (WSFA 12 News)

From day to day there really won’t be many changes over the next week. One day may have a few more clouds than another, one day may be two degrees warmer than another...that’s really about it.

Nighttime temperatures will continue to be very nice all week. Lower and mostly middle 60s are in the forecast all the way through early next week thanks to the comfortably low humidity levels.

Out in the tropics there are multiple areas being monitored by the National Hurricane Center. One is Hurricane Nigel, which will stay out over the Atlantic. Then there’s an area with a “high” chance of development over the next several days way out in the eastern Atlantic.

Hurricane Nigel will stay out in the Atlantic as two other areas are monitored for development over the coming days. (WSFA 12 News)

Closer to home there is potential for a tropical or subtropical system to develop off the coast of the Southeast U.S. over the next several days. Those chances are still relatively low around 30% per the NHC. This system, despite its close proximity to Alabama, will not impact our weather.

