Goodwater police locate missing man

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Goodwater Police Department has found a man who had been reported missing.

Police were searching for 37-year-old Courtney Hall. He was originally last seen on Sept. 4.

Police sent on update on Monday that he had been found.

