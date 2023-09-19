Advertise
Goodwater police locate missing man

Goodwater Police Department
Goodwater Police Department(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Goodwater Police Department has found a man who had been reported missing.

Police were searching for 37-year-old Courtney Hall. He was originally last seen on Sept. 4.

Police sent on update on Monday that he had been found.

