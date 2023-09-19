Advertise
Information sought on fatal incident on Andalusia Highway

The Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office is trying to find answers in a death investigation from...
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find answers in a death investigation from Sept. 14.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CRENSHAW COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find answers in a death investigation from last week.

Deputies say a man sustained fatal injuries during an incident on Sept. 14. Deputies say the man was found in the roadway in the 19000 block of Andalusia Highway around 10:30 p.m. He succumbed to his injuries at Andalusia Hospital.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Cody Wayne Williamson, 25, of Andalusia.

Chief Deputy Michael Strickland said they could not specify the cause of death until it is confirmed by the autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing, the sheriff’s office is urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips on this case may be called in to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office at 334-335-4850 or 334-335-4485. You may also reach out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Dothan post at 334-983-4587. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, the Central Alabama Crimestoppers hotline is available at 334-215-7867.

