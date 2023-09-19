Joint operation nets 78 arrests in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, multiple law enforcement agencies announced the arrests of dozens in Montgomery stemming from a joint venture called Operation Hot Wash.

The operation from July 16-29 was a cooperative effort of multiple local, state and federal departments, including the U.S. Marshals Service of the Middle District of Alabama, Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, Montgomery Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FBI and other federal partners.

At Tuesday’s press conference, Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert said Operation Hot Wash resulted in 140 contacts, including from traffic stops, 78 arrests, drug seizures and 14 firearm confiscations. He said the illegal drugs seized over the two weeks included marijuana, crack cocaine, powder, pharmaceutical pills, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The chief said the arrests consisted of several felony and misdemeanor charges.

“Operation Hot Wash proves to the community our commitment for a safer community and how this team of professionals on all levels, local, state and federal, will continue to do good things for our sake of our community,” Albert said.

“This operation is a testament to the good work that can be done when law enforcement comes together with a common mission and sets out to achieve a goal,” said Jonathan Ross, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Alabama.

Albert said operations like this will continue at undisclosed places and times.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.