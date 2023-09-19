Advertise
Man accused in stabbing death found guilty of manslaughter in Lee County

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) -A Lee County jury found a man guilty of manslaughter in a stabbing case.

In March 2020, Taylor Sanders was arrested in the death of Joel Pouncy.

Witnesses say Sanders and Pouncey had been fighting earlier that evening.

Sanders grabbed a steak knife and stabbed Pouncey in the heart, and he died at the scene.

Sanders left the scene, but officials found him two hours later.

A motion has been filed to have him sentenced as a Habitual Felony Offender with six previous felony convictions. Sanders faces 20 years to life.

