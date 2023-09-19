Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery launching micro transit van system this week

Montgomery is launching a micro transit van system.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Instead of waiting for the bus, Montgomery residents can soon pull out their phone and book a van.

“It’s all about convenience,” said Robert Smith, the city’s director of planning.

It is called micro transit, and it’s similar to Uber or Lyft but is run by the public bus system.

Starting Wednesday, people who download The M: Micro Transit app can pay $1.50 to ride in a black van.

The city paid nearly $300,000 for three vans. Each one is air conditioned and can fit nine people.

It is one way of keeping up with larger tourism destinations.

“Micro transit is a very, very popular service across the nation. They’re operating in Birmingham. It’s in larger cities, such as Atlanta and New Orleans,” Smith said.

Samuel Tensley is the general manager of Montgomery’s public transportation system, known as The M. For now, he says the vans will only operate in one area near downtown. The area includes the airport, hotels and tourism destinations. The plan is to one day expand.

“It’s going to be some trial and error. This is our first time doing this in this city,” Tensley said. “We want to ask people to have patience with us while we get through all the kinks.”

Downtown Montgomery is the first of what will likely be multiple micro transit zones.

Smith said the plan is to roll out one or two zones a year until the whole city is covered.

In the future, the city plans to get three more vans so they can expand to more zones.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Willie Boyd moved back to his home in Tuskegee after a long career in the military. When he...
Tuskegee man makes unusual find in family cemetery
Jo Rilee Freeman & Rodney Thomas
UPDATE: 3 arrested on multiple drug, endangerment, interfering charges after investigation of missing child
APD suspect Carlos Haroldo Fuentes Tomas
Auburn Police arrest man on rape, sodomy charge
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) in action against Middle Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
Milroe named starting QB for Alabama following Week 3 benching

Latest News

Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett is charged with second-degree elder abuse and neglect.
Troy rehab center employee charged with elder abuse
Troy rehab center employee charged with elder abuse
Troy rehab center employee charged with elder abuse
Montgomery launching micro transit van system
Montgomery launching micro transit van system
The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find answers in a death investigation from...
Information sought on fatal incident on Andalusia Highway