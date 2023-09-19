Advertise
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-65 S ramp to I-85

An 18-wheeler has overturned on Interstate 65 southbound at the ramp to Interstate 86 in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An 18-wheeler has overturned on Interstate 65 southbound at the ramp to Interstate 86.

Montgomery p[olcie say all I-65 southbound and I-85 northbound lanes are temporarily closed until the wreck is cleared.

Police say the driver was uninjured.

