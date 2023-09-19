Sally’s Adventures: Flying direct from Montgomery to Washington, DC

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fall officially begins this weekend, and it’s a great time for a family getaway. Washington, D.C. is an ideal spot if you’re looking for fun and to learn more about our nation’s history. And Montgomery Regional Airport has a way to get there in about two hours.

The airport has a direct flight to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport through American Airlines. And one of the perks of flying from MGM is the ease of getting in the airport and through the Transportation Security Administration.

“We’re excited that we have this route. We want it to stay absolutely in the community,” said MGM’s communications manager, Brittany Jones Dabney.

One traveler who enjoys this option is Jerissa Rumph, who lives in Washington but is from Montgomery. The direct flight allows her to come home more often and make the most of family time.

“Initially we have been flying from Atlanta or flying into Birmingham, and so we don’t have to get a rental. Our family can meet us at the airport and we fly right in,” she said.

Even U.S. Sen. Katie Britt takes advantage of the direct flight option, saying, “Anytime that I can get a direct flight, then that means it’s more time with my kids. It’s ore time at home and certainly makes my heart happy.”

When you fly direct from MGM to DCA, there’s now a bigger jet with a first class option.

“On the passenger side, it was amazing. I mean, first class seating, the accommodations on the aircraft, it was just amazing,” Jones Dabney said.

Whether its for business or pleasure, you can now double your fun to Washington.

As part of a summer special, Montgomery Regional Airport says the first 75 customers to book two or more flights from MGM to Reagan National Airport on American Airlines could be reimbursed for the cost of one ticket and parking. Click here for details.

Parking at MGM is also free.

