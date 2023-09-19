Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Suspect sought in Elmore County after pursuit with ALEA

A manhunt is underway in Elmore County after a suspect fled on foot following an attempted...
A manhunt is underway in Elmore County after a suspect fled on foot following an attempted traffic stop.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A manhunt is underway in Elmore County after a suspect fled on foot following an attempted traffic stop.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident began around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Rifle Range Road near Dozier Road.

The driver failed to stop and eventually fled on foot.

ALEA troopers are currently on the scene along with ALEA’s Aviation Unit searching for the individual.

No further information has been made available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The O'Charley's location in Prattville has permanently closed.
Prattville’s O’Charley’s restaurant permanently closes doors
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) in action against Middle Tennessee at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
Milroe named starting QB for Alabama following Week 3 benching
“It’s a sad day for North Alabama.”: Saturn 1B removal officially begins
‘It’s a sad day for North Alabama’: Saturn 1B removal officially begins
The Helena Police Department is investigating a road rage incident in Shelby County that...
Man stabbed during road rage incident with couple delivering food in Alabama
Jo Rilee Freeman & Rodney Thomas
UPDATE: 3 arrested on multiple drug, endangerment, interfering charges after investigation of missing child

Latest News

Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Two Georgia men arrested on multiple charges in Auburn
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day
WSFA debuts new weather camera in Selma
WSFA Selma weather camera launch