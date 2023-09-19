Suspect sought in Elmore County after pursuit with ALEA

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A manhunt is underway in Elmore County after a suspect fled on foot following an attempted traffic stop.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the incident began around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Rifle Range Road near Dozier Road.

The driver failed to stop and eventually fled on foot.

ALEA troopers are currently on the scene along with ALEA’s Aviation Unit searching for the individual.

No further information has been made available at this time.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.