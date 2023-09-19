Troy rehab center employee charged with elder abuse
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TROXY, Ala. (WSFA) - An employee of Troy Health and Rehab has been arrested on elder abuse allegations.
Troy policed say Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett, 27, is charged with second-degree elder abuse and neglect, a Class B felony.
Police say she was arrested on Sept. 12 after officers responded to the rehabilitation center. They said management told them Cowart-Birckett had physically assaulted a resident.
The criminal complaint alleges she placed a cover over someone’s face and shoved that person’s head repeatedly.
Her bail was set at $50,000.
