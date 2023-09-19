LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County Road 61 near Alabama State Route 14 is closed after a crash involving a train and flatbed tractor trailer.

According to officials, the crash occurred around 7:59 a.m. on Sept. 19, and the location of the crash is also near Loachapoka High School.

Truck driver dead after crash with train on Lee Road 61 (Source: WTVM)

According to Sheriff Jay Jones, the driver of the trailer was killed during the crash, and his identity has not been released.

Officials with ALEA say the road will be closed for an extended period of time as the tractor trailer is removed from the train tracks.

ALEA is also working to determine the circumstances that led up to the crash.

Stay with News Leader 9 for updates about the road closure and as we gather more information.

