Biscuits fall in playoff opener to Blue Wahoos, 5-2

Montgomery must win next two games to advance
The Montgomery Biscuits fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, dropping Game 1 by a score of 5-2 at Riverwalk Stadium on Sept. 19, 2023.
The Montgomery Biscuits fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, dropping Game 1 by a score of 5-2 at Riverwalk Stadium on Sept. 19, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Montgomery Biscuits
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (0-1) fell behind early and could not catch up to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1-0), dropping Game 1 by a score of 5-2 on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Pensacola had an opportunity to strike in the second inning following a leadoff double from Bennett Hostetler. Jake Thompson capitalized on the opportunity with a two-run home run off Patrick Wicklander (0-1) to make the score 2-0.

After barely missing out on a home run during the previous inning, Hostetler got one over the fence in center field to extend the Blue Wahoos’ lead to 3-0. Montgomery responded in the next frame when Tanner Murray sent a missile to the left field wall for an RBI-double.

Kenny Piper opened the bottom of the fourth with a moonshot to the railroad tracks behind left field, putting the Biscuits within a run. However, Hostetler struck again to open the fifth inning, using a two-run homer to make the score 5-2.

Neither side was able to bring in another run from there, allowing the Blue Wahoos to secure the victory. Luis Palacios (1-0) earned the win and Dylan Bice recorded the save while Wicklander took the loss.

The Butter and Blue will travel to Blue Wahoos Stadium on Thursday, September 21 for the second game of a best-of-three series against Pensacola. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. CST and features a pitching matchup of Sean Hunley (5-5) against Patrick Monteverde (10-5) for Pensacola.

