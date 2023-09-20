Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘He was told that he was going to die’: University of Alabama student files hazing lawsuit against fraternity

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A student and his parents are suing a fraternity at the University of Alabama after they say the student was hazed, leading to a traumatic brain injury.

The 25-page lawsuit filed Tuesday against Sigma Alpha Epsilon and obtained by WBRC claims the pledge, identified as H.B., suffered a severe beating, including a fraternity member throwing a basketball at his head, instructing him to snort a white powdery substance, and telling him to yell racial slurs at a Black student.

The claim also says H.B. was forced into a basement “where he was told that he was going to ‘die.’” It goes on to say six active Sigma Alpha Epsilon members struck H.B. in his face, side of the head, stomach and sides. H.B. claims he began suffering dizziness and tinnitus of the ear. The hazing continued and H.B. chose not to fight back for fear of worse retaliation, according to the lawsuit.

The suit goes on to claim that despite the national organization instituting a ban on hazing in 2014, that did not happen. Court documents also say the national organization was negligent and did not make an effort to stop hazing.

The parents of H.B. are asking for money for medical expenses and punitive damages.

WBRC reached out to Sigma Alpha Epsilon and a spokesperson provided the following statement via email:

The Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity Service Center was made aware of an incident in August involving members of our chapter at the University of Alabama. Upon learning of the alleged incident, SAE immediately began working with the administration at The University of Alabama to investigate the allegations. We are also fully cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate the incident and have urged all of our local members to do the same.

It is not our practice to comment on matters related to litigation. Still, we want to be clear that acts of hazing and misconduct do not represent the Fraternity’s values, which are defined by our creed, The True Gentleman, and will not be tolerated. Members who engage in these activities will be held accountable to the fullest extent.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Lucas is charged with murder.
Montgomery man jailed on attempted murder charges now charged in separate homicide
The search for a suspect in Elmore County has been called off without capture, authorities say.
Search called off for suspect in Elmore County after pursuit Tuesday
Montgomery police say a man and woman were shot in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court on Sept....
Man, woman shot in Montgomery neighborhood
Multiple law enforcement agencies held a press conference on Operation Hot Wash in Montgomery.
Joint operation nets 78 arrests in Montgomery
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett is charged with second-degree elder abuse and neglect.
Troy rehab center employee charged with elder abuse

Latest News

WSFA 12 News anchor Sally Pitts takes you on a tour of the U.S. Capitol.
Sally’s Adventures: Touring the US Capitol
There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer injured in chase, crash
ADOC commissioner John Hamm gave a presentation to lawmakers about the progress on the...
ADOC gives update on construction of new prison
Sally’s Adventures: Touring the US Capitol
Sally’s Adventures: Touring the US Capitol
ALEA spokesman interview on injured Montgomery police officer
ALEA spokesman interview on injured Montgomery police officer