Heavy police presence in Montgomery neighborhood

There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street in Montgomery.
There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street in Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is a heavy police presence in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street in Montgomery.

The presence appears to be centered around a wrecked car.

WSFA 12 News has reached out to multiple authorities to confirm what happened. This is a developing story and will be updated.

