Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

John Deere Harvester Works announces indefinite layoffs in Illinois

FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in...
FILE - The John Deere logo is seen at their equipment exhibit at the Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Ill., Aug. 31, 2015.(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC/Gray News) - John Deere Harvester Works has announced indefinite layoffs at its Illinois location coming in October.

According to a media release obtained by KWQC, John Deere has informed members of the workforce at John Deere Harvester Works in East Moline that approximately 225 production employees will be placed on indefinite layoff effective Oct. 16.

The media release stated that employees were told of the layoffs by factory leadership in meetings held Wednesday at the factory.

Although John Deere has hired hundreds of employees in the Quad Cities in recent years, the company has consistently stated that each Deere factory balances the size of its production workforce with the needs of the individual factory to optimize the workforce at each facility, the media release said.

The media release continued to say that John Deere Harvester Works currently has about 2,300 total employees with about 1,975 of them working in production and maintenance jobs.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deandre Lucas is charged with murder.
Montgomery man jailed on attempted murder charges now charged in separate homicide
The search for a suspect in Elmore County has been called off without capture, authorities say.
Search called off for suspect in Elmore County after pursuit Tuesday
Montgomery police say a man and woman were shot in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court on Sept....
Man, woman shot in Montgomery neighborhood
Multiple law enforcement agencies held a press conference on Operation Hot Wash in Montgomery.
Joint operation nets 78 arrests in Montgomery
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett is charged with second-degree elder abuse and neglect.
Troy rehab center employee charged with elder abuse

Latest News

FILE - Caroline Ouko, mother of Irvo Otieno, holds a portrait of her son at the Dinwiddie...
Family of man who died while being admitted to psychiatric hospital agrees to $8.5M settlement
FILE - Climate activists rally in front of the White House at Lafayette Square to demand that...
Biden is using executive power to create a New Deal-style American Climate Corps
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
Biden administration announces $600M to produce COVID tests and will reopen website to order them
There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer injured in chase, crash