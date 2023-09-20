Man, woman shot in Montgomery neighborhood

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A double shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.

Montgomery police say they responded to the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. WSFA 12 News crews found the scene at a house, but it was not clear if the shooting happened inside or out.

A police spokeswoman said officers found a man and woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital.

No other information was released.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.