Man, woman shot in Montgomery neighborhood

Montgomery police say a man and woman were shot in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court on Sept....
Montgomery police say a man and woman were shot in the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court on Sept. 19, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A double shooting in Montgomery is under investigation.

Montgomery police say they responded to the 8300 block of Grand Oak Court shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. WSFA 12 News crews found the scene at a house, but it was not clear if the shooting happened inside or out.

A police spokeswoman said officers found a man and woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital.

No other information was released.

