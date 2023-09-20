Advertise
Montgomery man jailed on attempted murder charges now charged in separate homicide

Deandre Lucas is charged with murder.
Deandre Lucas is charged with murder.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man already in the Montgomery County Detention Facility has been charged in an unrelated homicide case.

Maj. Saba Coleman said Deandre Lucas, 20, of Montgomery, was served with a murder warrant Tuesday in connection to a triple shooting on Aug. 8. One of the victims, 21-year-old Ethan McCall, died from his injuries on Sept. 13.

Lucas is already in the Montgomery County Detention Facility for five unrelated counts of attempted murder in August. He is accused of shooting at a vehicle with five people inside on Aug. 2.

A motive is not known at this time.

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission cancels meeting amid lawsuits
Montgomery County Commision signs Hunger Action Month proclamation
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission cancels meeting amid lawsuits
