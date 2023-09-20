New Montgomery policy regulates which flags fly on city poles

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Only U.S., state and city flags will be flying on the poles outside of Montgomery City Hall.

The City Council has a new policy in place to regulate which flags fly.

Montgomery flew Pride flags on light posts for Pride month, and some wanted to see Christian flags fly for a Christian heritage month.

“The city had already set a precedent for the past four years that they do allow the flags to express an opinion,” said resident William Green.

Green had asked the council to honor a city-wide “American Christian Heritage Month.” It drew criticism from some.

“Y’all as a government body cannot say we prefer this religion over all others,” one woman said.

Green argued other groups could do the same. He said he would support other people flying their flags.

“I don’t think we should be flying any flags. I truly believe that,” said District 1 Councilman Ed Grimes.

The issue was twofold: who can fly a flag on city property and should the city acknowledge a month just for Christians.

As for the flag debate, the City Council passed an ordinance regulating all flags expect government flags. However, this only applies to city flag poles.

“It didn’t include telephone poles and other properties in the city. We needed an ordinance that says you cannot put those things on city properties, period,” said City Council President Charles Jinright of District 9.

As for the future of American Christian heritage month in Montgomery, the council has yet to make a decision. It plans to further discuss the religious month at its next meeting.

