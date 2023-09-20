Advertise
No injuries in Montgomery school bus crash

Montgomery police say a school bus was involved in a crash in the area of Buckboard Road and...
Montgomery police say a school bus was involved in a crash in the area of Buckboard Road and Eastern Boulevard on Sept. 20, 2023.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a crash involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the bus and another vehicle collided in the area of Buckboard Road and Eastern Boulevard around 3 p.m. NO one was injured.

No other information was released, as the investigation into the wreck continues.

