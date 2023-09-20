No injuries in Montgomery school bus crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm there was a crash involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the bus and another vehicle collided in the area of Buckboard Road and Eastern Boulevard around 3 p.m. NO one was injured.

No other information was released, as the investigation into the wreck continues.

